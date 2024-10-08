Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter drops iconic UNSEEN ‘Short n' Sweet’ concert pictures

Sabrina Carpenter's ‘Short n' Sweet’ world tour will conclude on March 26, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • October 08, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter drops iconic UNSEEN ‘Short n Sweet’ concert pictures
Sabrina Carpenter drops iconic UNSEEN ‘Short n' Sweet’ concert pictures

Sabrina Carpenter has set the internet ablaze with her never-seen-before Short n' Sweet concert pictures.

The Please Please Please crooner also praised the “loudest crowd” in Hartford, Boston and Baltimore.

On Monday night, the songstress posed several pictures from her show.

Taking to Instagram, she penned, “Hartford, Boston, Baltimore aka the loudest crowds I’ve ever heard maybe, see you tomorrow Philly!”


In the first frame, Sabrina can be seen twirling in a short white dress on stage.

Another picture showed the Espresso rocking her iconic mini black shirt and top.

She will be performing next in Philadelphia on October 8.

Sabrina’s fans swarmed the comment section in no time to shower her with love.

A fan commented, “Wish I was there to enjoy the concert but sadly I could not attend due to stupid medical issues.”

Another wrote, “OMGG mother is mothering in her full glory.”

“Sabrina looks truly like her iconic album, Short and sweet,” a third noted

Her Short n' Sweet world tour was kicked off on September 23, 2024 and it will conclude on March 26, 2025.

Umair Jaswal finds new love after Sana Javed divorce

Umair Jaswal finds new love after Sana Javed divorce
Trump targets undocumented immigrants again with 'bad genes' claim

Trump targets undocumented immigrants again with 'bad genes' claim
Meghan Markle still in touch with ‘Suits’ costar Patrick J. Adams?

Meghan Markle still in touch with ‘Suits’ costar Patrick J. Adams?
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election

Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election

Entertainment News

Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
Justin Bieber's wife Hailey responds to Sean ‘Diddy’ controversy
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ power and control left many afraid after his mother statement
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
Eminem finds solace in quiet and ‘private’ life amid grandfatherhood
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
Taylor Swift’s appearance at MNF squashes Travis Kelce split speculation
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
Ben Affleck garners praises from Kevin Smith: 'One of my favorite people'
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
Kanye West, Bianca Censori head for divorce: Reports
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
Halle Berry breaks silence on 'shady' tactics used to lure her into ‘X-Men 3’
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
Sabrina Carpenter trolls wig rumors with epic move
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña had to audition for ‘Emilia Pérez’
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
Drake fuels Kendrick Lamar feud with scorching statement
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
Pregnant Margot Robbie ‘can’t wait’ to hold her first baby