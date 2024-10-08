Sabrina Carpenter drops iconic UNSEEN ‘Short n' Sweet’ concert pictures

Sabrina Carpenter has set the internet ablaze with her never-seen-before Short n' Sweet concert pictures.
The Please Please Please crooner also praised the “loudest crowd” in Hartford, Boston and Baltimore.
On Monday night, the songstress posed several pictures from her show.
Taking to Instagram, she penned, “Hartford, Boston, Baltimore aka the loudest crowds I’ve ever heard maybe, see you tomorrow Philly!”
In the first frame, Sabrina can be seen twirling in a short white dress on stage.
Another picture showed the Espresso rocking her iconic mini black shirt and top.
She will be performing next in Philadelphia on October 8.
Sabrina’s fans swarmed the comment section in no time to shower her with love.
A fan commented, “Wish I was there to enjoy the concert but sadly I could not attend due to stupid medical issues.”
Another wrote, “OMGG mother is mothering in her full glory.”
“Sabrina looks truly like her iconic album, Short and sweet,” a third noted
Her Short n' Sweet world tour was kicked off on September 23, 2024 and it will conclude on March 26, 2025.