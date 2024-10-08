World

Devastating floods in Bosnia claim at least 22 lives

The railway line connecting towns in Bosnia to the Croatian port of Ploče has been fully destroyed

  • by Web Desk
  • October 08, 2024
At least 22 people have lost their lives as Bosnia and Herzegovina has been facing severe flooding and landslides. 

As a result, a major transport route connecting central and southern Bosnia has been badly damaged, as per Reuters.

Rescuers are still searching for survivors in the worst-hit southern towns of Konjic and Jablancia.

The railway line connecting towns in Bosnia to the Croatian port of Ploče has been fully destroyed.

Samir Kadric, a spokesman for the regional railways company Zeljeznice Federacije BiH said, "A daily loss just from the fall in revenues from cargo and passenger transportation amounts to 280,000 Bosnian marka ($157,000)."

Many Bosnian exporting companies move their products to the port of Ploče by railway.

Now, the companies said that they will use road transport to export their products until the railway track is completely repaired.

UK-based Adriatic Metals said in a statement, "Adriatic expects no impact on ongoing operations and is confident in utilising road logistics as a temporary solution."

