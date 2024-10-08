World

Donald Trump, Kamala Harris brace for an electrifying election with narrow poll margins

Survey participants considered the economy as the most important issue that country is currently facing

  • by Web Desk
  • October 08, 2024
There are only a few days left in the US presidential election and both the candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, are trying their best to gain power.

According to a Reuters poll released on October 8, Harris is ahead of Trump by a close margin of only three percentage points.

That means Harris has 46% support, while Trump has 43%.

As per the outlet, survey participants considered the economy as the most important issue that country is currently facing.

About 44% believed that Trump had a better plan for addressing the issue, compared to 38% who favoured Harris.

Meanwhile, in all the polls that have been conducted so far, Harris can be seen leading over Trump.

According to polls, voters see Harris as more mentally sharp than her rival Trump.

Around 55% of voters agreed that Harris is mentally sharp and able to deal with all kinds of challenges, while 46% felt the same about Trump.

Mountain of death: 5 Russian mountaineers die in climbing incident
India state elections: Modi’s BJP wins in Haryana, Congress alliance leads in Kashmir
Pakistan's coastal areas at risk as Arabian Sea storm approaches closer
Tim Walz opens up about calling Republicans ‘weird’
King Charles faces major blow as his special invitation declined
Trump targets undocumented immigrants again with 'bad genes' claim
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
Hurricane Milton intensifies to Category 5: Florida issues evacuation orders
Armenia to sign peace agreement with Azerbaijan amid rising tensions
Southern regions of England brace for heavy rainfall and storm alerts
British doctor allegedly injects fake vaccine to target mother’s partner over inheritance
Ukrainian Prime Minister declares 'no extension' of gas transit agreement with Russia