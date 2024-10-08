Donald Trump, Kamala Harris brace for an electrifying election with narrow poll margins

There are only a few days left in the US presidential election and both the candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, are trying their best to gain power.
According to a Reuters poll released on October 8, Harris is ahead of Trump by a close margin of only three percentage points.
That means Harris has 46% support, while Trump has 43%.
As per the outlet, survey participants considered the economy as the most important issue that country is currently facing.
About 44% believed that Trump had a better plan for addressing the issue, compared to 38% who favoured Harris.
Meanwhile, in all the polls that have been conducted so far, Harris can be seen leading over Trump.
According to polls, voters see Harris as more mentally sharp than her rival Trump.
Around 55% of voters agreed that Harris is mentally sharp and able to deal with all kinds of challenges, while 46% felt the same about Trump.