King Charles faces major blow as his special invitation declined

King Charles was left in an embarrassing situation after a footballer declined his special request during his highly awaited visit to Australia.
Craig Foster, who earned 29 caps for the Socceroos and is now a human rights campaigner, rejected an invitation to attend a community BBQ in the presence of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
The ex-footballer took to social media to explain his decision, stating he would not attend such an event until Australia had its own elected head of state.
The footballer decision came amid King Charles and Queen Camilla gearing t=uo for their "autumn tour" of Australia and Samoa.
It is scheduled from October 18 to 26.
The rejection of the continuing anti-monarchy stance among some members of the Australian Republican movement, which is organizing protests in Sydney and Canberra while the royal visit takes place.
New South Wales premier Chris Minns and his wife Anna extended an invitation to meet King Charles via a letter.