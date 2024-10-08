Pakistan's coastal areas at risk as Arabian Sea storm approaches closer

The National Disaster Management Authority's (NDMA) Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) of Pakistan issued an early regarding the possible storm in the Arabian Sea that could hit the coastal area.
According to Geo News, NEOC in an alert on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, warned of the potential threat from the development of the low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea that could turn into a tropical storm.
As per the alert, the potential storm is currently near the Lakshadweep Valley in India but there is a possibility that it would move northwestward and could hit the coastal areas of the country late in October.
The disaster management authority said in a statement, “Early forecasts suggest the possibility of landfall along the Pakistani coastline in the third week of October 2024, depending on its trajectory and intensity.”
Moreover, the Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz asserted, “Low air pressure may develop in the southeast of the Arabian Sea by October 9 or 10... The lower air pressure can intensify if favorable weather conditions are met.”
However, he suggested that it is too early to say that the cyclone will hit the coastline of the country.
Furthermore, NDMA stated that it is continuously monitoring the situation and will keep all will provide timely updates.