Céline Dion’s Paris Olympics 2024 track makes way to digital platforms

Céline Dion is bringing Olympics’ magic to YouTube and digital streaming platforms!
Taking to her official Instagram handle on Thursday, October 10, the legendary American singer shared a clip of her stunning 2024 Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony performance where she delivered a moving rendition of Édith Piaf’s “Hymne À L'Amour” (Hymn to Love) at Eiffel Tower.
The triumphant performance marked the first live appearance since Céline Dion’s illness diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder that causes muscles stiffness and painful spasms.
“God brings together those who love each other,” read the singer’s English translated caption.
Announcing the YouTube and other platforms’ streaming availability, Céline Dion continued to write, “Hymne à l’amour - Live from the Olympic Games Paris 2024, now available on YouTube and all streaming platforms.”
Thrilled by the announcement, the excited fans reached the comment sections to shower their love and praises for the singer and her performance.
“Goosebumps every single time I watch this. The world needs Céline,” wrote one of the fans.
The second admired, “That moment! Each time I watch that amazing performance I get emotional and I'm totally overwhelmed! An iconic moment!”
Meanwhile, the third penned, “I watched the documentary, and this presentation was a true miracle! May Jesus bless you always, Céline!”
For those uninformed, Dion discussed her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis in her recent Prime Video documentary, I Am: Céline Dion, released on June 17, 2024.