Usher’s key role in Justin Bieber’s introduction to Diddy, L.A. Reid EXPOSED

In a shocking series of truth revelations, Usher was the one who connected Justin Bieber to music mogul L.A. Reid and disgraced rapper Diddy.
Reid, in his 2016 tell-all memoir, revealed how Usher brought the Peaches singer to him as a “gift” when he was mere 14 years old, which led to his introduction with Sean Combs.
A year after the Baby singer was signed by Reid for his Island Records, the 15-year-old Bieber spent 48-hour at Diddy’s home without any supervision. During this time, they went “full buck crazy,” reported Daily Mail.
It was also revealed that Usher, when aged 14 years, was also signed by Reid, who then sent him to be mentored by Puff Diddy for a year. Even after being signed to another label that the music producer would often “exchange gifts” with Usher.
In the memoir, Reid recalled how the Good Good singer called him in October 2008 and said that he had something he wanted to gift the music producer.
“At 4pm, Usher arrived with an adorable fourteen-year-old boy. This kid was beautiful, like a woman can be beautiful and men rarely are, and he turned it on as soon as he stepped into the room,” Reid recalled.
Reid wrote how when he met Bieber, he immediately recognized his talent and thought he could become “the biggest of them all,” and decided to sign him straight away.
“Since he was a minor, it took a couple of days to get his parents involved and signed off,” he further recalled.
L.A. Reid also mentioned how he hired a vocal coach to help the Never Say Never through the transition. He recalled, “I wasn’t that way to Usher. I didn’t give him the same kind of love and support at the time.”
Meanwhile, a source has revealed to Us Weekly that Justin Bieber is “disgusted” by Diddy’s arrest and is looking positively towards life while maintaining distance from the rapper.