Zelenskiy holds key talks with British and French leaders on victory plan

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday, October 10, held talks with the leaders of Britain and France, as well as the incoming NATO chief.
As per Reuters, the main motive of the meeting is to discuss his proposed "victory plan" and to seek military support.
Zelensky told reporters, "The next peace summit has to be in November. The plan will be on the table.... early November the plan will be with all the details."
However, Zelensky has not provided any details about his victory plan.
Earlier, he met with NATO chief Mark Rutte and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, where he discussed the possibility of using Western missiles to target Russia along with his victory plan.
France has expressed strong support for Ukraine and said that Ukraine should be allowed to use its SCALP cruise missiles to target Russia.