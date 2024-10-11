Hania Amir announces Canada tour: 'Can't wait to see you all'

Hania Amir is ready to light up Canada with her charm for a fan meet and greet.
Turning to Instagram on Thursday, Hania dropped an important announcement for her 16M followers.
Via a video message, the Parwaz Hai Junoon actress brewed excitement, "Assalamalaikum everyone! This is Hania Amir and I just wanted to come here to finally let you guys know that on what dates I am coming to Canada."
She added, "So ill be coming to Canada from the 6 to 15 of November with Heavenly Entertainment and Ruby Ashraf. All the details about when, where and what date I will be there is mentioned in the caption."
"Can't wait to see you all soon. Stay tuned for more updates and I will let you guys know how to book tour tickets," Amir concluded.
The Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha star on November 7 will pack her bags for Montreal after which she is ought to land in Mississauga.
Burlington and Markhan is going to be her next tour stop, as mentioned.
On the professional front, Hania Amir is delivering her best in the drama serial Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum alongside Fahad Mustafa.