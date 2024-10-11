Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja share delightful clicks from Maldivian getaway

Sonam Kapoor is enjoying a gala time in Maldives with her husband and son Vayu.
On Friday, Sonam's businessman husband Anand Ahuja shared stunning moments from the Tropical Paradise, proving their little munchkin is a true beach-loving toddler.
To describe the unforgettable moments, Ahuja penned a caption, “Look at the sea, look how it sings for you! Our own rendition of ‘Yellow’, now titled 'Blue’! :P Thank you @rheakapoor for planning our first holiday w Vayu and happy bday to @karanboolani !"
Further adding, “2 hr flight from bombay + 1 beautiful boat ride to paradise is unbelievable and you can bet we’ll be back as soon as we can!”
In one charming photo, eagle-eyed fans noticed the epic father-son bond.
Anand relished fresh fruits while little Vayu sat on his lap, his face hidden beneath a large hat.
A playful video also showcased the little bundle of joy eagerly walking towards the gate, ready for adventure.
The other snapshot showed Vayu striking a pose on the beach in a green T-shirt and loose pants, looking all set for some fun in the sun.
Also his heartwarming swimming moment, assisted by a tube, is too adorable to miss.
He also shared an adorable family photo capturing the joy of swimming together, with the Neerja actress looking fab in a stylish black bikini and sunglasses.
To note, the carousel was never-ending where in a subsequent footage, Vayu plays ball with his parents and another cute clip shows him sprinting off while his parents run after him.
While the Khoobsurat star is an adventure freak, she has delivered some top-notch acting hits during the tenure of her career in Bollywood.
On the work front, Sonam Kapoor made her mark in the film industry with her debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007, sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor.