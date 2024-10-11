Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja share delightful clicks from Maldivian getaway

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • October 11, 2024
Sonam Kapoor is enjoying a gala time in Maldives with her husband and son Vayu. 

On Friday, Sonam's businessman husband Anand Ahuja shared stunning moments from the Tropical Paradise, proving their little munchkin is a true beach-loving toddler. 

To describe the unforgettable moments, Ahuja penned a caption, “Look at the sea, look how it sings for you! Our own rendition of ‘Yellow’, now titled 'Blue’! :P Thank you @rheakapoor for planning our first holiday w Vayu and happy bday to @karanboolani !" 

Further adding, “2 hr flight from bombay + 1 beautiful boat ride to paradise is unbelievable and you can bet we’ll be back as soon as we can!”


In one charming photo, eagle-eyed fans noticed the epic father-son bond. 

Anand relished fresh fruits while little Vayu sat on his lap, his face hidden beneath a large hat. 

A playful video also showcased the little bundle of joy eagerly walking towards the gate, ready for adventure. 

The other snapshot showed Vayu striking a pose on the beach in a green T-shirt and loose pants, looking all set for some fun in the sun. 

Also his heartwarming swimming moment, assisted by a tube, is too adorable to miss. 

He also shared an adorable family photo capturing the joy of swimming together, with the Neerja actress looking fab in a stylish black bikini and sunglasses. 

To note, the carousel was never-ending where in a subsequent footage, Vayu plays ball with his parents and another cute clip shows him sprinting off while his parents run after him. 

While the Khoobsurat star is an adventure freak, she has delivered some top-notch acting hits during the tenure of her career in Bollywood.  

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor made her mark in the film industry with her debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007, sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor. 

Aijaz Aslam's mother breathes her last, fans extend condolences
'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' star Emmad Irfani talks on his increasing stardom
Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri rap 'Calm Down' ahead of 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' release
Mehwish Hayat teases new song collaboration with Honey Singh
Kajol wishes Amitabh Bachchan and his ex Rekha on their birthdays
Jacqueline Fernandez pens emotional words on Ratan Tata's death
Ahad Raza Mir, Ramsha Khan spark dating rumors during latest London outing
Minal Khan gives befitting response to haters with big achievement
Hania Amir announces Canada tour: 'Can't wait to see you all'
Akshay Kumar to reprise role in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise?
Maya Ali shares 'happy moment' from 'Sunn Mere Dil' set
Deepika Padukone breaks silence on 'Om Shanti Om' criticism after 17 years