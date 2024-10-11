Princess Eugenie shares son's adorable reaction to Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy

Princess Eugenie has revealed the adorable reaction of her son August on Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy.
Eugenie, who shares two kids August and Ernest with Jack Brooksbank, revealed that they haven’t caught up on the big news as they are still clueless.
Meanwhile, Beatrice is expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi after daughter Sienna.
During a conversation with HELLO! Eugenie shared that her son August “has not gotten that far yet. I think maybe Augie will see the tummy growing and realize but no, they don't get it. Just yet."
On the other hand, her mother Sarah Ferguson is "so happy" about the good news.
"Mum's funny, because she loves her grandchildren so much but you can just see this pride for her two daughters.. she's like 'my babies!' When you become a granny you have the pride for the baby and your baby, you know? She's got a double whammy there,” the 34-year old royal member noted.
On the work front, she is a director at an art gallery Hauser & Wirth and is also an ambassador for Blue Marine Foundation.