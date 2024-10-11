Trending

Aijaz Aslam's mother breathes her last, fans extend condolences

Aijaz Aslam mourns his mother's demise saying 'My beautiful mother just left this world."

  • by Web Desk
  • October 11, 2024
Aijaz Aslam mourns his mothers demise saying My beautiful mother just left this world,
Aijaz Aslam mourns his mother's demise saying 'My beautiful mother just left this world,"

Aijaz Aslam has announced the passing of his beloved mother. 

Taking to his Instagram space in the wee hours of Friday, the Cheekh actor announced the death of his mother with stills from her days alive and well. 

Aslam wrote, "My beautiful mother just left this world for a better place. Her kindness, love, and wisdom will forever remain in my heart As we grieve her loss, I kindly ask you all to keep her in your thoughts and prayers."

"May her soul find eternal peace," the Uraan star further penned. 


Shortly after the bad news did rounds, the star's fans took to the comments section of his post to share his grief. 

"Extremely sorry for your loss. May Allah give you Sabar," one user wrote. 

"Condolences," penned the second. 

"RIP," added the third. 

The likes of Aiman Khan and others from the media fraternity also shared in Aijaz Aslam's grief stating, "So sorry for your loss Aijaz Bhai. May Allah share in your grief." 

Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting

Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting
Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design

Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design
Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday

Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause

Trending News

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' star Emmad Irfani talks on his increasing stardom
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri rap 'Calm Down' ahead of 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' release
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Mehwish Hayat teases new song collaboration with Honey Singh
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Kajol wishes Amitabh Bachchan and his ex Rekha on their birthdays
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja share delightful clicks from Maldivian getaway
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Jacqueline Fernandez pens emotional words on Ratan Tata's death
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Ahad Raza Mir, Ramsha Khan spark dating rumors during latest London outing
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Minal Khan gives befitting response to haters with big achievement
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Hania Amir announces Canada tour: 'Can't wait to see you all'
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Akshay Kumar to reprise role in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise?
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Maya Ali shares ‘happy moment’ from ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ set
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Deepika Padukone breaks silence on 'Om Shanti Om' criticism after 17 years