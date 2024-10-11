Aijaz Aslam's mother breathes her last, fans extend condolences

Aijaz Aslam has announced the passing of his beloved mother.
Taking to his Instagram space in the wee hours of Friday, the Cheekh actor announced the death of his mother with stills from her days alive and well.
Aslam wrote, "My beautiful mother just left this world for a better place. Her kindness, love, and wisdom will forever remain in my heart As we grieve her loss, I kindly ask you all to keep her in your thoughts and prayers."
"May her soul find eternal peace," the Uraan star further penned.
Shortly after the bad news did rounds, the star's fans took to the comments section of his post to share his grief.
"Extremely sorry for your loss. May Allah give you Sabar," one user wrote.
"Condolences," penned the second.
"RIP," added the third.
The likes of Aiman Khan and others from the media fraternity also shared in Aijaz Aslam's grief stating, "So sorry for your loss Aijaz Bhai. May Allah share in your grief."