Northern lights illuminate Britain’s skies in stunning purple and green display

  • by Web Desk
  • October 11, 2024
In a breathtaking event, the residents of the UK witnessed the most astounding Northern lights on Thursday night.

The phenomena also called aurora borealis were best to view on visible clear night sky.

As per the reports, the lights which were created due to charged particles from the sun striking gases in the Earth's atmosphere, observed in as far south Buckinghamshire and London.

Mobile phones and cameras were able to capture the mesmerizing clear hues of colours on the sky.

P.C:BBC
P.C:BBC

Notably, prior to the event, ​ Met Office informed the “slight possibility” of the northern lights occurrence in areas of southern England.

The possibility of observing the aurora is expected to decrease gradually until Friday and will be mostly limited to northern latitudes by Sunday.

Soon after the northern lights occurred, the viewers took to social media to share the amazing pictures of the event.

One user wrote, “Wow never thought I’d see this in Wigan.”

While another user dropped an illuminating green and pink image from Gillingham in Kent, some viewers also shared images from Wales, and further north in Leicester and Edinburgh.

Furthermore, the unusual phenomenon known as Steve, a relatively recent scientific discovery that resembles the aurora, was visible to skywatchers in the UK on Monday night.

