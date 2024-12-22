Entertainment

Taylor Swift makes heartfelt gesture after celebrating birthday with Travis Kelce

The Lover crooner showed her generosity after her birthday celebration with Travis Kelce

  • by Web Desk
  • December 22, 2024
Taylor Swift has made a generous $250,000 donation to a Kansas City educational center, touching the lives of countless children.

The Lover singer made a donation of a quarter of a million dollars to Operation Breakthrough, which her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

The educational centre, an organization that improves children’s educational environments in Kansas City, thanked Swift on X (formerly Twitter) on December 21 for her $250,000 donation.

They dropped a tribute video dedicated to her for “making our holiday season shine even brighter.”

“Your kindness and thoughtful 250K donation means the world to our children and families,” the organisation continued in the video’s caption.

The shared video began with a little girl saying, “Thank you, Taylor!” while making a heart with her hands.

The scene then shifts to a visual of Lego figures arranged to form Swift’s face on a blank sheet of paper, accompanied by a child holding a sign that reads, “Thank you.”

In a video, other kids also showed gratitude throughout the video, as one boy said, “Thank you Taylor, we all love you.”

It ended with one little girl thanking Swift for “making all of our wildest dreams come true.”

Notably, it came after Travis Kelce hosted an extravagant birthday party for his ladylove Taylor Swift.

