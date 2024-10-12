Entertainment

Kylie Jenner shares delightful life update about daughter Stormi, son Aire

Kylie Jenner wins the internet with exciting video featuring her and ex Travis Scott’s kids

  • by Web Desk
  • October 12, 2024


The Kardashians alum Kylie Jenner offered a peek into her daughter Stormi and son Aire’s rapid growth in new videos.

Kylie sent the TikTok into frenzy by sharing delightful glimpses with her 2-year-old son Aire, and, 6-year-old daughter Stormi, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

In the first video, Kylie could be seen flipping her toddler to perform the upside down challenge and laughing out loud to the camera, with her daughter Stormi lip-syncing to the lyrics of Jack Johnson’s Upside Down.

The mother-of-two was a vision in casual white t-shirt and bell-bottomed trousers, while both her kids were looking adorable in teal coloured matching PJs.

In another TikTok, the makeup mogul took her daughter Stormi up to perform the same flipping stunt on her with both of them bursting into laughter.

First video was captioned, “don’t think we did that right,” with a laughing face emoji. 

While for her daughter, Kylie especially mentioned, “my big girl.”

The TikTok video’s comment section was soon flooded with the praises of Kylie’s ardent fans, gushing over Stormi’s height.

“OMG THIS IS STORMI? she grew up so fast,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “Stormi is going to be a model I call it! She’s soooo cute wow.”

“OMG STORMI IS SO BIG ALREADY WHATT,” one user screamed.

On the personal front, Kylie Jenner dating the American actor Timothée Chalamet since April, 2023.

