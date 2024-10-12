Entertainment

R. Kelly’s daughter makes SHOCKING allegation against her disgraced father

Buku Abi exposed heartbreaking secret about father R. Kelly in new two-part docuseries

  • October 12, 2024
R. Kelly’s daughter Buku Abi, also known as Joann Kelly, is making startling claims against her father!

In TVEI Streaming Network’s new two-part docuseries Karma: A Daughter’s Journey, Abi opened up about disgusting truth that the disgraced singer sexually abused her as a child.

With teary eyes, Abi revealed, “He was my everything. For a long time, I didn’t even want to believe that it happened. I didn’t know that even if he was a bad person that he would do something to me.”

“I was too scared to tell anybody. I was too scared to tell my mom,” she added.

Buku Abi went on to express that she really felt “that one millisecond” changed her entire perspective on her life and personality.

"It changed the sparkle I had and the light I used to carry,” Abi explained, adding that after she told her mom Andrea Kelly about this all, they all stopped visiting R. Kelly, and even uptil now she struggles with that trauma.

For those uninformed, in 2019 documentary Surviving R. Kelly, where young women raised their voice against singer R. Kelly, Abi called her father a “monster,” to which TMZ reported that Kelly believed Abi had been “brainwashed” by her mother.

Answering the claim in the latest docuseries, Buku Abi said, “When it comes to him feeling as if my mom has brainwashed us, I feel like it’s bulls***.”

Expressing her disgust, Abi said that the R. Kelly knows why they can’t go back to the relationship they had before.

“I don’t understand how you could put your hands on my mother and then expect me to be able to have the same relationship with you,” she noted.

Meanwhile, R. Kelly is serving his time in prison for making indecent child films and incitement of minors for s*x.

