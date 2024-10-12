Kim Kardashian speaks out on Elizabeth Taylor's traumatic experience

Kim Kardashian has spoken out about the traumatic experience of body shaming faced by Hollywood legend Elizabeth Taylor.
In the new three-part BBC documentary series Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar, the Kardashian star, who also serve as an executive producer in docuseries, talked about Taylor’s struggles with weight and the public's reaction to it.
"Being fat shamed, I mean, that’s traumatizing. And she was one of the first to go through it all," Kim revealed in the episode.
She further added, “It’s not easy to be first, you know?"
To note, the SKIMS founder was the last person to interview Taylor before her death in 2011.
The two-time Oscar winner's son Christopher Wilding also talked about her mother's fight with body-shaming life in episode 3 of docuseries, which aired October 11.
"It’s one thing to gain weight and nobody cares. It’s another to gain weight and everyone's looking at you and commenting about it and criticizing you about it," he said.
Actress Sharon Stone also featured in the episode to talk about Taylor’s traumatic experience.
"You’re so famous that the world is attacking you. People were terrible to her. That’s what fame is like. That’s how fame happens. It’s like a light switch, and then it never goes away," Sharon noted.
Elizabeth Taylor's weight gain was attributed to a childhood back injury, alcohol dependency and her changing lifestyle in her 40s. Despite her slowed acting career during that phase, the media's intense focus remained on her life.