Princess Märtha husband Durek Verrett offers glimpse of their exotic honeymoon

The Californian shaman Durek Verrett surprised his wife Princess Märtha Louise with a surprise honeymoon destination.
Verrett offered a look into his intimate post-wedding time the with Norweigan royal by sharing a photo of their luxurious private villa.
The 49-year-old took to his Instagram account to share that he surprised Märtha with a visit to Villa Macakiziv in Turkey, which boasts a giant private with lush greenery and plush furniture.
On of the photo in the carousel saw the newlyweds posing alongside each other at a waterside restaurant.
Märtha Louise was a vision in a yellow ruffle dress, while the Durek Verrett opted for a printed shirt.
The sixth-generation shaman wrote in the caption, "After our breathtaking, love-filled, and truly enchanting wedding, shared with the most beautiful, creative, and inspirational family and friends, I whisked my beloved wife @iam_marthalouise away on a surprise honeymoon—one crafted for the purest of hearts."
He went on to share, "We journeyed to a paradise where I spent my early years, surrounded by the loving and nurturing spirit of Turkey’s rich culture."
"Our private villa by the sea @villamacakizi became the perfect haven to share our love, devotion, and the dawn of our new beginning as husband and wife," Durek noted.
"Every moment was designed to make my wife feel as loved and nurtured as she so selflessly nurtures everyone around her. My love, this is just the beginning. There is so much more to come," he exclaimed.
Princess Märtha Louise and husband Durek Verrett tied the knot on Saturday, August 31, 2024.