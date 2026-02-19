King Charles set eyes on special role to secure Prince Harry future

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK exit in 2020 was not as smooth as it may have seemed at the time.
As per the excerpts from royal biographer, Russell Myers' new book, The Monarchy’s New Era: The Inside Story King Charles office eyed a very special role for The Duke of Sussex to keep the couple in the Royal fold.
Russell in his new biography claimed that Palace "considered making Harry governor-general of Canada to placate Meghan."
Before their exit from the UK and relocation to the US, Harry and Meghan were given five different options during "round the clock negotiations".
However, any offer made by the Palace was "never good enough" for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
One of the suggested option included role of the governor-general of Canada for Harry as the representative of the monarchy in the former British colony.
"We’d spent months trying to work out a role for them and every time we thought someone had cracked it, there would end up being several reasons why it couldn’t work," a source told Russell.
"Harry being governor-general of Canada wouldn’t happen because you need to be Canadian, various ideas of them working across Africa had security implications, or someone else was already doing the job – it was almost an impossible task," they added.
However, the idea of making Harry the governor-general was never a success because he was not the citizen of Canada.