  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

Andrew Mountbatten arrested on 66th birthday over Public Office misconduct suspicion

King Charles disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on his 66th birthday

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested over suspicion of misconduct in Public Office amid Jeffrey Epstein controversy.

As per the official statement released by Thames Valley police on Thursday, February 19, the disgraced former Prince has been taken into police custody as part of the ongoing investigation into his ties with late Jeffery Epstein.

"As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk," the statement read.

It continued, "The man remains in police custody at this time."

"We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court," it added.

Meanwhile the Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said, "Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office."

Oliver continued, "It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.

"We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time," he added.

