News
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

‘Conscious’ Kate Middleton shows hesitance in taking Princess Diana’s title

Kate Middleton was reluctant to take on Royal title held by Princess Diana

  • By Riba Shaikh
‘Conscious’ Kate Middleton shows hesitance in taking Princess Diana’s title
‘Conscious’ Kate Middleton shows hesitance in taking Princess Diana’s title

Kate Middleton's true feelings on taking on late Princess Diana's royal title has been revealed.

Catherine was reportedly hesitant to take The Princess of Wales title - which was previously held by Lady Diana.

The Royal biographer Russel Myers in his to be released book, The Monarchy’s New Era: The Inside Story revealed that "Courtiers said that while Catherine had a full appreciation of the history associated with the role, she was determined to find her own path."

However, "She had also privately expressed to William and to Charles her reservations about taking over the title, conscious of the British public’s exceptional feeling for, and connection to, Princess Diana even 25 years after her death." added Russel.

Kate received the new title from King Charles in his first speech as monarch in 2022 after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal author further added, "she was convinced to take the title on, and there was a bit of convincing, she felt that while there would be inevitable comparisons with Diana, she could manage it in her own way while having full respect for the way Diana carved out a very different role for herself within the royal family."

The Monarchy’s New Era: The Inside Story is set to release on March 10, 2026.

King Charles set eyes on special role to secure Prince Harry future
King Charles set eyes on special role to secure Prince Harry future
King Charles, Queen Camilla joined by surprise star during London's fun visit
King Charles, Queen Camilla joined by surprise star during London's fun visit
Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry revealed Princess Lilibet's face in rare move
Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry revealed Princess Lilibet's face in rare move
Here's how Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor qualifies for £7,000 annual state pension
Here's how Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor qualifies for £7,000 annual state pension
Prince William urges 'learn to love yourself' amid Andrew's self harm fears
Prince William urges 'learn to love yourself' amid Andrew's self harm fears
King Charles mourns Jesse Jackson's death in emotional tribute
King Charles mourns Jesse Jackson's death in emotional tribute
Zara Tindall picks side as Princess Beatrice, Eugenie 'drawn into line of fire'
Zara Tindall picks side as Princess Beatrice, Eugenie 'drawn into line of fire'
Andrew 'knows a lot', claims Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer in first shocking statement
Andrew 'knows a lot', claims Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer in first shocking statement
King Charles shares crucial message after William hard plans for Beatrice, Eugenie revealed
King Charles shares crucial message after William hard plans for Beatrice, Eugenie revealed
Queen Camilla makes surprise admission during solo Bath engagement
Queen Camilla makes surprise admission during solo Bath engagement
Prince William reveals 'next home' for his Earthshot Prize finalists, winners
Prince William reveals 'next home' for his Earthshot Prize finalists, winners
Prince William ready to ‘take a hard line’ on Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie
Prince William ready to ‘take a hard line’ on Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie

Popular News

King Charles set eyes on special role to secure Prince Harry future

King Charles set eyes on special role to secure Prince Harry future
16 minutes ago
South Korea's ex-President Yoon gets life sentence over failed martial law bid

South Korea's ex-President Yoon gets life sentence over failed martial law bid
21 minutes ago
MrBeast makes huge announcement about his videos: 'we don't change rules'

MrBeast makes huge announcement about his videos: 'we don't change rules'
2 hours ago