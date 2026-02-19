‘Conscious’ Kate Middleton shows hesitance in taking Princess Diana’s title

Kate Middleton's true feelings on taking on late Princess Diana's royal title has been revealed.
Catherine was reportedly hesitant to take The Princess of Wales title - which was previously held by Lady Diana.
The Royal biographer Russel Myers in his to be released book, The Monarchy’s New Era: The Inside Story revealed that "Courtiers said that while Catherine had a full appreciation of the history associated with the role, she was determined to find her own path."
However, "She had also privately expressed to William and to Charles her reservations about taking over the title, conscious of the British public’s exceptional feeling for, and connection to, Princess Diana even 25 years after her death." added Russel.
Kate received the new title from King Charles in his first speech as monarch in 2022 after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The royal author further added, "she was convinced to take the title on, and there was a bit of convincing, she felt that while there would be inevitable comparisons with Diana, she could manage it in her own way while having full respect for the way Diana carved out a very different role for herself within the royal family."
The Monarchy’s New Era: The Inside Story is set to release on March 10, 2026.