News
  • By Hania Jamil
Royal

King Charles addresses Andrew's arrest in bombshell statement

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on his 66th birthday on suspicion of public office misconduct

  • By Hania Jamil
King Charles addresses Andrews arrest in bombshell statement
King Charles addresses Andrew's arrest in bombshell statement

King Charles has broken his silence over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest with a bombshell statement.

On Thursday, February 19, the Royal Family issued a press release titled "A Statement from His Majesty The King", which addressed the former Duke of York's arrest over "suspicion of misconduct in public office".

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," the statement began.

Charles emphasised that a "full, fair and proper process" of investigation will be followed by authorities, who have "our full and wholehearted support and co-operation".

"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter."

King Charles breaks silence on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsors arrest
King Charles breaks silence on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest 

The statement concluded with, "Meanwhile my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R."

As per the official statement released by Thames Valley Police on Thursday, February 19, the disgraced royal has been taken into police custody as part of the ongoing investigation into his ties with Jeffery Epstein.

Andrew Mountbatten arrested on 66th birthday over Public Office misconduct suspicion
Andrew Mountbatten arrested on 66th birthday over Public Office misconduct suspicion
King Charles set eyes on special role to secure Prince Harry future
King Charles set eyes on special role to secure Prince Harry future
‘Conscious’ Kate Middleton shows hesitance in taking Princess Diana’s title
‘Conscious’ Kate Middleton shows hesitance in taking Princess Diana’s title
King Charles, Queen Camilla joined by surprise star during London's fun visit
King Charles, Queen Camilla joined by surprise star during London's fun visit
Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry revealed Princess Lilibet's face in rare move
Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry revealed Princess Lilibet's face in rare move
Here's how Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor qualifies for £7,000 annual state pension
Here's how Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor qualifies for £7,000 annual state pension
Prince William urges 'learn to love yourself' amid Andrew's self harm fears
Prince William urges 'learn to love yourself' amid Andrew's self harm fears
King Charles mourns Jesse Jackson's death in emotional tribute
King Charles mourns Jesse Jackson's death in emotional tribute
Zara Tindall picks side as Princess Beatrice, Eugenie 'drawn into line of fire'
Zara Tindall picks side as Princess Beatrice, Eugenie 'drawn into line of fire'
Andrew 'knows a lot', claims Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer in first shocking statement
Andrew 'knows a lot', claims Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer in first shocking statement
King Charles shares crucial message after William hard plans for Beatrice, Eugenie revealed
King Charles shares crucial message after William hard plans for Beatrice, Eugenie revealed
Queen Camilla makes surprise admission during solo Bath engagement
Queen Camilla makes surprise admission during solo Bath engagement

Popular News

Why women experience unbearable pain during and after pregnancy?

Why women experience unbearable pain during and after pregnancy?
8 minutes ago
North West makes major move to secure her singing career

North West makes major move to secure her singing career
28 minutes ago
2026 Winter Olympic athletes make big decision to prioritize their input in IOC

2026 Winter Olympic athletes make big decision to prioritize their input in IOC
an hour ago