King Charles addresses Andrew's arrest in bombshell statement

King Charles has broken his silence over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest with a bombshell statement.
On Thursday, February 19, the Royal Family issued a press release titled "A Statement from His Majesty The King", which addressed the former Duke of York's arrest over "suspicion of misconduct in public office".
"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," the statement began.
Charles emphasised that a "full, fair and proper process" of investigation will be followed by authorities, who have "our full and wholehearted support and co-operation".
"Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter."
The statement concluded with, "Meanwhile my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R."
As per the official statement released by Thames Valley Police on Thursday, February 19, the disgraced royal has been taken into police custody as part of the ongoing investigation into his ties with Jeffery Epstein.