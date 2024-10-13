Ryan Reynolds pens hilarious birthday wish for Hugh Jackman with 'Deadpool 3' joke

Ryan Reynolds do not leave any chance to tease his beloved co-star and dearest friend Hugh Jackman!
The IF actor took to his Instagram account on Saturday to ring in Jackman’s 56 birthdays with a hilarious Deadpool and Wolverine Joke.
“I hope we get to do this til we’re 90,” he wrote, nodding to the Deadpool 3 jokes.
In a one of the teaser of the film, Reynolds jokes about Jackman, saying, “That's Wolverine.” “You're damn straight it is. Disney brought him back. They're gonna make him do this 'til he's 90.”
“Happy Birthday, @thehughjackman. A lot of years. A lot of adventure,” he further added in the caption.
Reynolds also shared a carousel of picture of him and jackman ranging from recent joyous photos to adorable throwback shots.
Jackman also celebrated his birthday with another Deadpool & Wolverine milestone.
After it broke multiple bx-office records, including the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, the film has just shattered the record for the highest-selling first week for an R-rated film on digital, taking the honor from John Wick: Chapter 4.
Hugh Jackman re-shared the news on his Instagram Stories which was first shared by Shawn Levy, with a caption, saying, "Best. Fans. Ever."
Ryan Reynolds’ birthday wish comes after the co-stars celebrated their joint birthday month last week.