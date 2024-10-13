Entertainment

Louis Partridge addresses girlfriend Olivia Rodrigo's 'So American' inspiration theories

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge first sparked dating rumours in October 2023

Olivia Rodrigo's song So American has ignited the speculation that the song is might be about her boyfriend Louis Partridge, but, the British actor is staying tight-lipped on the matter.

In Elle's recent profile published on Friday, October 11, Partridge was asked about the song's inspiration, to which he coyly responded, “Not my song, not my place.”

“So, I wouldn’t know,” he further added with a laugh..

Rodrigo released So American earlier this year in her sophomore album, GUTS.

The lyrics seemingly allude to the Grande’s relationship with a man from another country.

“And he laughs at all my jokes / And he says I’m so American / Oh God, it’s just not fair of him / To make me feel this much,” Rodrigo sings, adding, “I’d go anywhere he goes / And he says I’m so American /Oh God, I’m gonna marry him / If he keeps this s— up.”

Rodrigo has also never confirmed the rumours about the lyrical inspiration of any of her song.

During an 2023 interview with The Guardian, the Grammy winner said, “I never want to say who any of my songs are about.”

“I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t. I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing,” she added.

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge first sparked dating rumours in October 2023, soon after the release of her album, GUTS.

