Trump threatens to withhold FEMA for not helping Hurricane Helene victims

Former US President Donald Trump has warned that if elected he will withhold the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for not helping the Hurricane Helene victims.
According to Independent, the Republican candidate for the presidency who has been making headlines for spreading misinformation about the emergency agency during a rally in California on Saturday, October 12, 2024, threatened to cut off wildfire fighting funds.
Trump told the rallygoers that if reelected he would block California Governor Gavin Newsom's environmental plan on water usage and would provide unrestricted water access.
He said, “We’re going to take care of your water situation, and we’ll force it down (Gavin Newsom’s) throat, and we’ll say, ‘Gavin if you don’t do it we’re not giving you any of that fire money that we send you all the time for all the forest fires that you have’. It’s not hard to do.”
The 78-year-old also promised to withhold FEMA over his misleading claims of not providing enough support to the hurricane victims in North Carolina.
He also accused the agency of withholding emergency relief, only giving the citizens $750 and giving “tens of billions of dollars” to migrants and foreign countries.
Meanwhile, US President Biden, earlier this week asked Trump to “get a life” and stop spreading misinformation about the federal government's response to the hurricane, assuring that the government is rushing to help people affected by the catastrophe.