World

Trump threatens to withhold FEMA for not helping Hurricane Helene victims

US President Joe Biden asked Trump to stop spreading disinformation about hurricanes

  • by Web Desk
  • October 13, 2024
US President Joe Biden asked Trump to stop spreading disinformation about hurricanes
US President Joe Biden asked Trump to stop spreading disinformation about hurricanes 

Former US President Donald Trump has warned that if elected he will withhold the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for not helping the Hurricane Helene victims.

According to Independent, the Republican candidate for the presidency who has been making headlines for spreading misinformation about the emergency agency during a rally in California on Saturday, October 12, 2024, threatened to cut off wildfire fighting funds.

Trump told the rallygoers that if reelected he would block California Governor Gavin Newsom's environmental plan on water usage and would provide unrestricted water access.

He said, “We’re going to take care of your water situation, and we’ll force it down (Gavin Newsom’s) throat, and we’ll say, ‘Gavin if you don’t do it we’re not giving you any of that fire money that we send you all the time for all the forest fires that you have’. It’s not hard to do.”

The 78-year-old also promised to withhold FEMA over his misleading claims of not providing enough support to the hurricane victims in North Carolina.

He also accused the agency of withholding emergency relief, only giving the citizens $750 and giving “tens of billions of dollars” to migrants and foreign countries.

Meanwhile, US President Biden, earlier this week asked Trump to “get a life” and stop spreading misinformation about the federal government's response to the hurricane, assuring that the government is rushing to help people affected by the catastrophe.  

Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti enjoy bike ride in NYC

Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti enjoy bike ride in NYC
Selena Gomez says she’s striving to become her real self

Selena Gomez says she’s striving to become her real self
Prince William swears to end Princess Diana’s problem

Prince William swears to end Princess Diana’s problem
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured

Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured

World News

Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Ukraine blasts Russia for alleged execution of captured troops after latest accusations
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Afghanistan stands at 116th in Global Hunger Index amidst worsening food crisis
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Baba Siddique murder: Notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Harris hits back at Trump's health transparency claims with medical report
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Hot air balloon collides with radio tower during Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddiqui assassinated in Mumbai attack
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
PM Keir Starmer gets emotional about Alex Salmond’s death
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond dies at 69
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Poland temporarily halts right to asylum to tackle illegal migration
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
A-bomb survivors use Nobel Prize to warn of nuclear dangers
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Turkish Foreign Minister to engage with Greece on airspace and maritime disputes