Selena Gomez says she’s striving to become her real self

Selena Gomez is on a journey of unlearning some behaviors that others have imposed on her.
Today, on October 13, she uploaded a short video to Instagram, thanking everyone who attended the recently held Mental Fitness Summit by Wondermind with her.
Looking back to the support offered at that meeting, the vocalist said, “Why I always go back to community? Because you are who you surround yourself with.”
“And I think it is very important for you to feel safe in whatever community you build. And it’s… it’s hard!” she admitted.
Then, Selena Gomez recalled a quote she had posted on her profile just one day back in case someone else would want to hear it, too.
“Maybe the journey isn’t about becoming anything. Maybe it’s about unbecoming everything that isn’t really you, so that you can be who you are meant to be in the first place,” the saying stated.
Speaking about it on a personal level, the singer confessed that this text was something she was standing in need of at the time, but didn’t exactly specify why.
Selena Gomez expressed that the quote “struck home” for her and concluded the video by mentioning that she really tries to “look at good things as well.”
In the past, she has openly discussed her struggles with mental health, self-identity, and the humungous pressure that comes with fame.
Many of her experiences perhaps resonate with the idea of “unbecoming,” which means that Selena Gomez is possibly navigating through the challenges that strip her real self away.