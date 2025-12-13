Entertainment
  By Javeria Ahmed
  By Javeria Ahmed
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld have left their fans gushing as they dropped the extremely personal video.

On Friday, the 29-year-old Sinners actress revealed that she is expecting her first child with the NFL star in her weekly newsletter Beau Society.

Later, the couple delighted the fans as they posted a rare Instagram video, radiating joy as Josh tenderly kissed his wife’s baby bump.

The Pitch Perfect 2 star and her NFL quarterback beau were seen in matching outfits for the heartfelt clip, sharing a loving moment as they eagerly awaited their little one.

Moments after the pair dropped the post, the fans and fellow celebrities took the comment section to shower love on Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld.

Halle Bailey simply wrote, “congratulations.”

Meghan Trainor noted, “AHHHHH CONGRATULATIONS.”

Chad added, “God bless you guys!”

One fan commented, “I knew this would’ve happened sooner or later, but congratulations you two oh my God!!!!”

Another stated, “This video, Baby is so loved already.”

The update came after Hailee opened up about her life after marrying Josh, and when asked about her plans for kids, she replied, "Of course."

"I literally thank God every day that I found my person, and it's the greatest thing in the world," Hailee gushed in an interview with Bustle in November.

She added, "Life makes sense. Everything makes sense. I feel like I am stepping into the version that I've always dreamed of being, having so much to do with being with him."

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld got married in May 2025 after making their romance public in 2023. 

