Taylor Swift turns 36: 10 fascinating facts about the global pop icon

36 and sparkling brighter than ever – that’s Taylor Swift!
Born on December 13, 1989, in Pennsylvania, United States, Taylor Alison Swift is an American singer and songwriter, known for her autobiographical songwriting and creative artistic reinventions.
Over the past two decades, the iconic popstar has turned her heartbreaks, love stories, and life experiences into music that has resonated with billions of fans around the world.
From facing shocking stage controversy as a newcomer at the VMAs and losing her master recordings to winning multiple Grammys and reclaiming her masters, Swift has proven that nothing in this world is impossible.
As the Blank Space hitmaker rings in her 36th birthday on December 13, 2025, let’s dive into 10 fascinating facts about the pop icon that make her one of a kind.
Writing her first song at the age of 12
Taylor Swift displayed her remarkable talent in music from an early age, writing her first song at the young at of 12.
Swift’s skill to perfectly weave her personal stories and experiences into heart-touching tracks showed her natural talent for storytelling, setting the foundation for a career in music.
Youngest Sony/ATV signed songwriter
At the age of 14, Taylor Swift made history as the youngest songwriter ever signed by Sony/ATV Music Publishing.
This milestone garnered her immense recognition in the music industry and highlighted her exceptional songwriting ability, opening doors for more opportunities that shaped her early career.
Youngest artist to win Album of the Year Grammy
With her exceptional talent in music and songwriting, Taylor Swift became the youngest artist to win the prestigious Album of the Year Grammy.
This milestone cemented her status as a musical powerhouse in the industry, highlighting her ability to connect deeply with listeners through her relatable songs.
Queen of Easter Eggs
Taylor Swift is well-known for hiding Easter eggs in her songs, music videos, social media posts, and statements, creating an interactive experience for fans.
This unique habit makes each of her release feel like a treasure hunt, which her fan base, known as Swifties, love to take part in.
Devoted cat mom
Beyond her love for music, Taylor Swift is a proud cat mom famously sharing her love for her pets: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button.
Her cats often appear on social media, in interviews, and even in music videos, highlighting her playful, affectionate personality.
Knitting enthusiast
Taylor Swift is an avid knitter and enjoys it as a creative and relaxing hobby.
Known for her love of giving and receiving gifts with a meaningful touch, the 14-time Grammy winner has shared knitted items with friends, family, and fans, reflecting her personal, hands-on approach when it comes to making heartwarming impression.
Love for baking
Taylor Swift enjoys baking as a personal hobby, often experimenting with cookies, cakes, doughs, and other treats.
While promoting her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, the Cruel Summer singer surprised many show hosts by gifting them her latest baking obsession: sourdough bread, which she had been perfecting for quite some time.
Passionate about History and Literature
Taylor Swift is deeply interested in history and literature, often drawing inspiration from classic stories, historical events, and poetic writing for her music.
She is a huge fan of the legendary English playwright and poet William Shakespeare, with her latest song The Fate of Ophelia being inspired from his 1623’s play, The Tragedy of Hamlet.
Rapid songwriting genius
Taylor Swift is famous for her extraordinary songwriting speed, sometimes crafting chart-topping hits in as little as 20 minutes.
“Most of the time, songs that I write end up being finished in 30 minutes or less. ‘Love Story’ I wrote on my bedroom floor in about 20 minutes. When I get on a roll with something, it's really hard for me to put it down unfinished,” told the songstress in an interview Time Magazine.
The Swiftie Phenomenon
The Swifties, Taylor Swift’s passionate fan base, are a global phenomenon and are widely regarded as one of the most dedicated and influential fan communities in the world.
Known for decoding Easter eggs, attending tours, and supporting her projects, Swifties represent a culture of loyalty and community, proving to be Taylor’s rock by standing with her through every milestone and setback.