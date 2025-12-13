As Taylor Swift is set to celebrate her 36th birthday on December 13, 2025, fans across the globe are looking back at the milestones that shaped her into one of the best and most influential artists of her generation.
From country prodigy to global pop phenomenon, here are 10 of Taylor’s most iconic moments ever.
Winning album of the year three times (2009, 2016, 2021)
The Love Story singer made history as the first woman to win Album of the Year three times at the Grammys, solidifying her position as a generational talent.
Her historical wins, for Fearless, 1989, and Folklore, shaped her as a phenomenal artist, who received a lot of recognition, praise, and love.
The great Eras Tour (2023–2024)
Her Eras Tour became the most-profitable tour, as it broke all the previous records with exceptional response from the audience, revolutionising stadiums into cultural events.
Fans traveled worldwide just to participate in the phenomenon. The tour underscored each chapter of her shining career.
Surprise album release during COVID (2020)
The Shake It Off artist shocked fans with Folklore and Evermore, released without any prior update. These albums displayed her poetic storytelling at its peak.
Critics appreciated them as some of her most mature work.
Becoming a billionaire from music (2023)
Taylor rose to the new heights and successfully achieved billionaire status from her music and touring, not side businesses.
It’s a rare achievement in an industry dominated by streaming. Her financial independence inspired millions.
Increasing NFL ratings with Travis Kelce appearances (2024)
Taylor’s relationship with Travis Kelce became a cultural moment of its own. Her stadium appearances for Chiefs games boosted NFL ratings and social engagement by garnering significant attention.
Taylor Swift and Travic Kelce engagement (2025)
In August 2025, the adorable couple’s engagement took the internet by storm, marking a new chapter in their whirlwind romance.
Their couple is one of the most-watched celebrity love stories.
Winning Time magazine’s person of the year (2023)
Taylor’s impact earned her the Time POY title, making her only the fourth musician to receive it. The cover and interview went viral across social media. It highlighted her power beyond music.
Her advocacy for artist rights since 2015
Throughout her career, Taylor has been vocal about fair pay and creative ownership. Her advocacy influenced industry policies and inspired young artists.
Leading the charts with Midnights (2022)
Her 2022 album Midnights was a major hit that broke all the records worldwide. Taylor became the first artist to hold all Top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time.
Staying relatable despite being famous (2024)
Despite her massive influence, Taylor remains connected to her audience through authenticity. Her songwriting capability captures tremendous attention. That emotional bond is what makes her iconic.