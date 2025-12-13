Entertainment
Blake Lively swoons after Taylor Swift drops Eras Tour series: ‘dreamiest friend’

The ‘Gossip Girl’ actress Blake Lively pens heartfelt message after estranged BFF Taylor Swift releases Eras Tour docuseries

Blake Lively shared a heartfelt message after Taylor Swift’s exciting Eras Tour docuseries premiere.

Taking to her official Instagram Stories on Friday, December 12, the Gossip Girl actress posted a string of images from her holiday special pop-up store in collaboration with Stoney Clover.

For those unversed, Lively’s luxurious haircare brand, Blake Brown, teamed up with Stoney Clover - a luxury lifestyle and accessories brand founded by sisters Kendall Glazer & Libby Glazer – for a special collaboration to host a holiday-themed event featuring both brands.

Sharing a snap with Kendall, the Another Simple Favor actress swooned, “The dreamiest friend and founder of @stoneyclover… @kendallarin.”

Notably, Blake Lively remained quiet on her former BFF Taylor Swift’s new releases due to the ongoing estrangement between them after the Cruel Summer crooner was dragged into her and Justin Baldoni’s messy legal battle.

"Taylor is taking a break from their friendship right now, Taylor is really hurt by this whole situation and feels like a pawn," an insider disclosed to Page Six.

They added, "Taylor wants nothing to do with this whole ordeal, she has always been a loyal friend to Blake and doesn’t appreciate being thrown into this at all.”

Blake Lively filed the sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends with Us costar and director Justin Baldoni in December 2024.

