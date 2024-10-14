Royal

Prince Harry evens score with King Charles ahead of high-profile trip

King Charles canceled Prince Harry meeting only to give him a smirking revenge for free

  • by Web Desk
  • October 14, 2024
Prince Harry evens score with King Charles ahead of high-profile trip
Prince Harry evens score with King Charles ahead of high-profile trip

Prince Harry has just experienced a ‘tit for tat’ moment with King Charles without even trying to get his revenge on him.

When the Duke of Sussex was visiting London for attending his Invictus Games event earlier this year, he requested his father to meet him.

The Telegraph however reported that Your Majesty plainly denied this effortless plea by saying that he’s “too busy” to meet his youngest son.

At that time, royal experts and other sources claimed that King Charles could’ve easily arranged a meeting with Prince Harry, but chose to snub him instead because of their ongoing feud.

Now, from October 18 to October 26, Your Majesty will be in Australia as part of a very high-profile trip.

The Sun has informed that he has taken the risk of pausing his cancer treatment for 11 days just to make this upcoming royal tour successful.

King Charles is believed to have been thinking that his visit to the country will be “historic” as he is going there for the first time after his coronation and will be extending a new hand of friendship.

But just like Prince Harry was snubbed this year, Australian politicians have avenged Your Majesty on his behalf.

GB News announced that Premier of Victoria Jacinta Allan as well as other political leaders have refused to welcome the Monarch by attending his welcome reception in their country when he reaches there.

All of them have cited a “busy schedule” or other events clashing with the event, giving Prince Harry a grand moment of smirking vengeance.

Ariana Grande’s off-pitch ‘Espresso’ gets nod from Sabrina Carpenter

Ariana Grande’s off-pitch ‘Espresso’ gets nod from Sabrina Carpenter
Novak Djokovic leaves China ‘in style’ after Shanghai Masters loss: See

Novak Djokovic leaves China ‘in style’ after Shanghai Masters loss: See
Ranbir Kapoor channels 'Channa Mereya' vibes in viral clip from fashion show

Ranbir Kapoor channels 'Channa Mereya' vibes in viral clip from fashion show

Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show

Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show

Royal News

Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show
King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Princess Eugenie marks 6 years with husband Jack, shares cute family photo
Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Prince Andrew plans BIG as daughters Beatrice, Eugenie seek King Charles’ forgiveness
Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Prince Harry realizes depth of his loss after separating from Meghan Markle
Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show
King Charles showing ‘no regard’ for Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy in ‘tense quarrels’
Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Prince William swears to end Princess Diana’s problem
Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Mike Tindall shares Prince George's football fandom and his favourite team
Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice plead with King Charles to forgive Prince Andrew
Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show
King Charles gets big ‘slap in face’ from Australian politicians’ ruthless insult
Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show
King Charles to bring two doctors on Australia trip amid health concerns
Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Mike Tindall makes shocking claims about Royal Family after Harry, Meghan's attack
Nicole Kidman rejects Salma Hayek's positive gesture at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Princess Kate makes bold move in her first surprise appearance