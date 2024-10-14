Prince Harry evens score with King Charles ahead of high-profile trip

Prince Harry has just experienced a ‘tit for tat’ moment with King Charles without even trying to get his revenge on him.
When the Duke of Sussex was visiting London for attending his Invictus Games event earlier this year, he requested his father to meet him.
The Telegraph however reported that Your Majesty plainly denied this effortless plea by saying that he’s “too busy” to meet his youngest son.
At that time, royal experts and other sources claimed that King Charles could’ve easily arranged a meeting with Prince Harry, but chose to snub him instead because of their ongoing feud.
Now, from October 18 to October 26, Your Majesty will be in Australia as part of a very high-profile trip.
The Sun has informed that he has taken the risk of pausing his cancer treatment for 11 days just to make this upcoming royal tour successful.
King Charles is believed to have been thinking that his visit to the country will be “historic” as he is going there for the first time after his coronation and will be extending a new hand of friendship.
But just like Prince Harry was snubbed this year, Australian politicians have avenged Your Majesty on his behalf.
GB News announced that Premier of Victoria Jacinta Allan as well as other political leaders have refused to welcome the Monarch by attending his welcome reception in their country when he reaches there.
All of them have cited a “busy schedule” or other events clashing with the event, giving Prince Harry a grand moment of smirking vengeance.