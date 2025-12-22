Royal
King Charles makes Royal Family follow stern rule during Christmas festivities

Royal Family members are set to celebrate Christmas at Sandringham, Norfolk

Royal Family's Christmas celebration at Sandringham is not as relaxing as it is for normal people.

A royal author has lift the curtain on some strict rules all members of monarch's family are bound to follow during their stay at Sandringham estate in Norfolk for festive season.

Speaking to HELLO!, royal author Robert Jobson unveiled about the strict timetable everyone has to follow, "There's an unspoken rule for guests: do not arrive late. There is no grace period."

The author continued, "After completing the odd custom, dating back to Edward VII, of being weighed on antique jockey's scales, guests are on the clock."

"They change for a formal lunch, served by royal staff in the dining room. Afterwards, most go on an afternoon walk – one of the few moments when the schedule loosens up," Jobson added.

The author further claimed, "they are on a timer. By 5pm, everyone must be back for afternoon tea."

Kate Middleton and Prince William will be joining the King and Queen with their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

His Majesty's brother Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie along with their children Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex will also accompany royal family members.

