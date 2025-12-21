Royal
  • By Hafsa Noor
Royal

King Charles plans to revamp Buckingham Palace after new Andrew drama

King Charles III set to revamp Buckingham Palace's gates in newly emerged documents

  • By Hafsa Noor
King Charles plans to revamp Buckingham Palace after new Andrew drama
King Charles plans to revamp Buckingham Palace after new Andrew drama

King Charles has decided to revamp Buckingham Palace's gates after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor landed in a new controversy.

This year, the Royal Household submitted plans to repaint the gates, which are held by millions of tourists taking pictures, resulting in getting dirty.

As per the documents, the gates are "highly vulnerable to wear and tear from contact by members of the public. They form an important part of the overall impression of the front of the Palace to the general public, visitors and guests, and to the Royal Family for whom the Fore Court is in regular use."

The Palace gates are a staple of royal history, featured in several historic moments, including the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Planning representatives for Buckingham Palace shared that the repainting will "enhance the appearance of both the metalwork and stonework and in turn improve the overall appearance of these highly significant front and side elevations of the Palace in its setting.”

The statement continued, "Works would be carried out in situ and would therefore be less intrusive to the fabric, avoiding the need to cut through existing ironwork to enable its removal."

Charles’ decision regarding Palace’s gates comes after his estranged brother Andrew was spotted in newly released Jeffrey Epstein files.

Meghan Markle’s dad makes desperate financial plea after leg surgery

Meghan Markle’s dad makes desperate financial plea after leg surgery
Prince George connects with late grandma Diana in moving moment on new visit

Prince George connects with late grandma Diana in moving moment on new visit
Princess Mette-Marit in need of life-saving transplant as health turns critical

Princess Mette-Marit in need of life-saving transplant as health turns critical
Queen Camilla’s warm farewell brings regal end to Tess, Claudia’s ‘Strictly’ era

Queen Camilla’s warm farewell brings regal end to Tess, Claudia’s ‘Strictly’ era
Prince William channels Princess Diana with special Prince George visit

Prince William channels Princess Diana with special Prince George visit
Prince Harry's Christmas stripped of 'elements of UK', says royal expert

Prince Harry's Christmas stripped of 'elements of UK', says royal expert
Prince William sides with Beatrice, Eugenie after disturbing Andrew snap

Prince William sides with Beatrice, Eugenie after disturbing Andrew snap
Palace shares cryptic message after Andrew, Sarah spotted in Epstein files

Palace shares cryptic message after Andrew, Sarah spotted in Epstein files
Royal Family shares Charles’ message after Harry, Meghan drop Christmas card

Royal Family shares Charles’ message after Harry, Meghan drop Christmas card
Prince William receives new military role after Andrew lost last title

Prince William receives new military role after Andrew lost last title
King Charles delivers special speech in historic return to BRNC after 54 years

King Charles delivers special speech in historic return to BRNC after 54 years
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce new name of Archewell Foundation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce new name of Archewell Foundation

Popular News

Shraddha Kapoor gives 'quirky' reply to Big B’s witty coffee joke

Shraddha Kapoor gives 'quirky' reply to Big B’s witty coffee joke
2 hours ago
Bowen Yang bursts into tears in 'SNL' farewell as Cher and Ariana Grande comfort him

Bowen Yang bursts into tears in 'SNL' farewell as Cher and Ariana Grande comfort him
3 hours ago
'Heated Rivalry' creator spills exciting beans on Season 1 finale

'Heated Rivalry' creator spills exciting beans on Season 1 finale
4 hours ago