King Charles plans to revamp Buckingham Palace after new Andrew drama

King Charles has decided to revamp Buckingham Palace's gates after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor landed in a new controversy.
This year, the Royal Household submitted plans to repaint the gates, which are held by millions of tourists taking pictures, resulting in getting dirty.
As per the documents, the gates are "highly vulnerable to wear and tear from contact by members of the public. They form an important part of the overall impression of the front of the Palace to the general public, visitors and guests, and to the Royal Family for whom the Fore Court is in regular use."
The Palace gates are a staple of royal history, featured in several historic moments, including the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II's death.
Planning representatives for Buckingham Palace shared that the repainting will "enhance the appearance of both the metalwork and stonework and in turn improve the overall appearance of these highly significant front and side elevations of the Palace in its setting.”
The statement continued, "Works would be carried out in situ and would therefore be less intrusive to the fabric, avoiding the need to cut through existing ironwork to enable its removal."
Charles’ decision regarding Palace’s gates comes after his estranged brother Andrew was spotted in newly released Jeffrey Epstein files.