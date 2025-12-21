Prince George connects with late grandma Diana in moving moment on new visit

Royal
  • By Sidra Khan
Prince William takes his elder son Prince George to The Passage 32 years after his visit with late mother Princess Diana

Prince George was “very touched” after connecting with Princess Diana in a moving moment.

During his latest outing, Prince William channeled his late mother in a heartwarming way, taking his son, Prince George, to a charity he had visited 32 years ago with Princess Diana.

At the charity, The Passage, the future heir to the British throne experienced a special moment which connected him with his late grandmother Diana.

During the trip, George added his signature to a historic visitors’ book at the London charity, writing his name right below those of Princess Diana and Prince William – who went there on December 14, 1993.

In 1993, the People’s Princess took William and Prince Harry to The Passage when the Prince of Wales was about George’s age.

The page with all three royal signatures now reflects over 30 years of the family’s ties to the organization, reported GB News.

William explained the significance of the visitors’ book signature to George, saying, "That's my mum. And this was the very first day that she took me to The Passage,” shared Chief Executive Mick Clarke.

Sharing about the 12-year-old’s reaction, Clarke said, "I think just really, again, very touched looking at it, and then set about signing. And his handwriting is much better than mine."

Prince George is the eldest child of Prince William and Princess Kate and is second in the line of succession to the British throne.

