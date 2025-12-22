Royal
  By Sidra Khan
Andrew makes grim appearance after scandalous photos released in Epstein files

The former Duke of York has been spotted for the first time since embarrassing photos from Epstein files were made public

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor finally broke his cover after the recent embarrassing blow.

In a new update from GB News shared on Sunday, December 21, it was reported that the former Duke of York was spotted for the first time after his disgraceful photos were released in the scandalous Epstein files.

The father of two was seen leaving Royal Lodge behind the wheel of his Land Rover Defender, appearing visibly grim and downcast.

With sad expressions on his face, King Charles’s brother – dressed in a light jacket – drove away out of his luxurious residence, from which he is noticed to be evicted by the end of January 2026 in the wake of his embarrassing controversies.

Andrew’s outing comes just a few days after the US Justice Department released the Epstein files, which included disgraceful photos of the ex-prince.

The images featured Andrew wearing a formal suit, lying across the laps of five women inside Sandringham House, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved residence.

Speaking to The Telegraph, a friend of Andrew brushed off the black-and-white photo, describing it as “hijinks,” saying, "We don't see what the problem is. It's just hijinks at a party. He's fully clothed.”

Notably, the women seen with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s father in the photo were not identified, as their names were removed from the Department of Justice documents.

