Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s foundation faces huge setback before Christmas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s charity,Archewell Foundation, reportedly faced a major setback a week before Christmas.
Their charity organisation lost three employees as the foundation undergoes a rebrand.
The Daily Mail reported on Saturday that former staffers, including Kristin Slevin, the charity's director of programs and operations, were let go over a week ago.
According to 990 tax form obtained by the media outlet, Slevin’s salary was $146,000.
Markle, 44, and Harry, 41, representative turned down rumours of changes to their staffing.
The spokesperson told the news outlet, “Currently, the same full team remains in place. This move does mean that some staff redundancies are inevitable, particularly with junior admin roles.”
“We will not be discussing these personnel details further, other than to say that we are honoured to have worked with incredibly talented and caring people who dedicate themselves to helping others,” the rep added.
As per charity’s official website, “Archewell Philanthropies is home to the charitable work of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they broaden their global philanthropic efforts for meaningful reach and maximum impact.”
It was reported over the summer that the Duke and Duchess’ team lost their former press secretaries, Kyle Boulia and Charlie Gipson, along with two other employees.