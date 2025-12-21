Meghan Markle’s dad makes desperate financial plea after leg surgery

Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle seeks crowdfunding aid to cover leg amputation medical bills since his American health insurance cannot provide coverage for treatment abroad.
Thomas, 81, underwent a three-hour long "life or death" surgery after falling ill at his residence in the Philippines.
His GoFundMe, set up by friend of son Thomas Jr, has raised over $4,500 (approx £3,362) from supporters.
The former Hollywood lighting director told Mirror, "The one person who has the means to actually help and make a difference...no, nope, nothing," adding, “Last weekend was like a $15,000 (£11,000) weekend that just completely wrecked me.”
Thomas’ Medicare and Medicaid coverage from the United States is not applicable in his current location on the island of Cebu, resulting in major financial burden.
As per the Duchess of Sussex’s father, he had to pay $3,000 (£2,256) at the hospital while also signing a promissory note for an additional $2,000 (£1,500).
Last month, Meghan's spokesman confirmed that she wrote a private letter to her father following his surgery
Mr Markle Jr now serves as his father's full-time carer, supported by his 28-year-old Filipino girlfriend, Rose.