Ranbir Kapoor channels 'Channa Mereya' vibes in viral clip from fashion show

  • October 14, 2024


Ranbir Kapoor turned showstopper for the fashion designer Tarun Tahilian’s baraat by Tasva show held in Delhi.

Several videos and picture of the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star circulated on social media where he was dressed as the Indian groom. 

In the footage, he created nostalgia from the wedding number titled Channa Mereya where he also acted as the groom. 

The clip showcased baby Raha’s doting father making a grand entrance in a car as loud drums were played in the backdrop. 

He waved, blew kisses and also folded his hands as he made his way to the venue. When on stage, he danced with the other groomsmen to the music.

For the fashion show event, the Wake Up Sid star opted for a silk ivory sherwani. 

He complemented his look with ivory and pink mojri footwear with a shawl over his shoulder which added further sophistication.

The ensemble topped off with a silk ivory turban embellished with colourful stones and pearl accessory.

To note, his Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar co-star Anubhav Singh Bassi also made a stylish entry on the ramp in a black outfit.

The viral footage garnered a slew of reactions from his die-hard fans.

One user wrote, “Is Ranbir getting married again? He looks amazing as his wedding day.”

“Superstar wedding dress up. What an entry. What grace,” the second fan penned.

Ranbir Kapoor, who married his longtime girlfriend Alia Bhatt in April 2022, also pulled off the best groom look on his wedding day. 

