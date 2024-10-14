THIS icon turns down Manchester United offer to replace Erik ten Hag

VfB Stuttgart head coach Sebastian Hoeness does has turned down a huge offer from Manchester United
As per reports, he was offered to replace Erik ten Hag’s position at Old Trafford in the summer.
Sebastian was approached by the club in July and he was offered a new contract to lead the team for Premier League, according to Bild.
The Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe also reflected on Erik’s future prospect in the club earlier this month.
Jim said, "I think he’s a very good coach but at the end of the day it’s not my call, it’s the management team that’s running Manchester United that have to decide how we best run the team in many different respects."
"They’ve only been there… you can count it in weeks almost, they’ve not been there a long time so they need to take stock and make some sensible decisions. Our objective is very clear, we want to take Manchester United back to where it should be, and it’s not there yet, obviously," he noted.
Manchester United is set to play against Brentford on October 19, 2024.