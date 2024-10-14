Entertainment

BTS' J-Hope's military discharge announcement leaves ARMY disheartened

J-Hope, who enlisted in the military on April 18, 2023, is slated to be discharged on October 17, 2024

BTS' J-Hope's military discharge announcement leaves ARMY disheartened

BTS’s j-hope is finally discharging from the military but ARMY is not so happy!

On October 14, BigHit released a statement regarding j-hope’s upcoming discharge from the mandatory military service.

“We are excited to bring you the news of j-hope’s upcoming military discharge. j-hope is close to completing his active service in the army and will soon be discharged,” they wrote on Instagram stories.

However, the agency requested ARMY to refrain from visiting the site.

“Discharge day is a day shared by many service members. No special events are planned on the day of j-hope’s discharge,” they wrote.

BigHit further requested, “To prevent any issues arising from overcrowding, fans are strongly advised to refrain from visiting the site. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts.”

The agency concluded the announcement with expressing gratitude for the fans' support.

“We are always grateful for your unwavering love and support for j-hope. Our company will continue to put our utmost effort into supporting our artists,” they added.

J-Hope, who enlisted in the military on April 18, 2023, is slated to be discharged on October 17, 2024.

Now that J-Hope and Jin have completed their military service, only five BTS members including, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V are left to be discharged from the service.

Tom Holland follows footsteps of Blake Lively for new business venture