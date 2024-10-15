Entertainment

Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween

  • October 15, 2024
Jamie Lee Curtis has introduced a bizarre plot twist to her life by pulling away from celebrating Halloweens despite being the long-celebrated scream queen of slasher flicks!

Speaking to People Magazine, she confirmed disposing off her monster masks once and for all in a new shock interview.

“I have retired my pumpkins. I have hung up my butcher knives. I have stepped away from the vehicle. I am bowing gently to others who are taking up the mantle,” the actor remarked.

And, for this year, her decoration plans for the night of October 31 are “Nothing…. Zip!” as per her own words.

But Jamie Lee Curtis did turn out to be a dear one to hand an explanation for all those fans who must be frightened from this sinister fact.

She said, “My children are old enough now that they don’t want me to decorate for them. So no, I’m just gently stepping into the darkness.”

When asked whether the star will be at least watching her own horror films to feel frightened, she immediately quipped, “No, what kind of life do you think I have?”

While Jamie Lee Curtis may be cutting out Halloween festivities from her life, she will forever remain a horror legend for thrill-seekers who still tune into Freaky Friday, A Fish Called Wanda, The Fog, and many other flicks.

