Bianca Censori’s mom hits back at shocking claims about Kanye West

The rapper's former assistant alleged that Kanye West wanted to sleep with Bianca Censori's mom

  by Web Desk
  October 15, 2024
Bianca Censori's mom, Alexendra Censori, has stepped forward to clear the air over the recent claims that Kanye West, also known as Ye, wanted to sleep with her while dating her daughter.

Earlier, the rapper’s former assistant Lauren Pisciotta made shocking allegations against the CARNIVAL crooner in a lawsuit filed last week.

On Monday, October 14, the Daily Mail contacted Alexandra in Australia to seek clarification on the allegations.

She shared that she “wouldn’t be drawn into the latest claims about her son-in-law” before requesting privacy.

To note, in the lawsuit, Kanye’s former assistant accused the 47-year-old A-lister that had a "kink" for having sex with his partners' mothers.

The allegations came in highlights after TMZ revealed that Ye and Bianca split.

However, Alexandra's reference to Yeezy founder as her "son-in-law" suggested a smooth relationship between Censori and Ye.

Notably, the couple was spotted in Tokyo on October 8 and looked like they were still happily together amid the breakup rumours.

Fans have been worried about Ye and Bianca's relationship dynamic ever since they made their relationship public in 2023.

Gigi Hadid feels 'honoured' to walk for 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Olivia Rodrigo addresses fans after dramatic stage incident
Taylor Swift enjoys baseball match with boyfriend Travis Kelce in N.Y.C
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ case takes new twist after fresh bombshell allegations
Selena Gomez posts UNSEEN photos from ‘Emilia Perez’ screening at BAFTA
Ryan Reynolds reveals original ‘Deadpool 3’ ending that featured MAJOR X-Men death
Shawn Mendes finally closes door on Camila Cabello romance: 'The room’s open'
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Andrew Garfield dating Florence Pugh after Kate Tomas split?
Kylie Jenner gives away her secret beauty tips to rule hearts
Kourtney Kardashian’s concerns for Justin Bieber fume Travis Barker’s anger
‘The Simpsons’ showrunner makes shocking admission about show’s eventual end