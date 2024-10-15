Bianca Censori’s mom hits back at shocking claims about Kanye West

Bianca Censori's mom, Alexendra Censori, has stepped forward to clear the air over the recent claims that Kanye West, also known as Ye, wanted to sleep with her while dating her daughter.
Earlier, the rapper’s former assistant Lauren Pisciotta made shocking allegations against the CARNIVAL crooner in a lawsuit filed last week.
On Monday, October 14, the Daily Mail contacted Alexandra in Australia to seek clarification on the allegations.
She shared that she “wouldn’t be drawn into the latest claims about her son-in-law” before requesting privacy.
To note, in the lawsuit, Kanye’s former assistant accused the 47-year-old A-lister that had a "kink" for having sex with his partners' mothers.
The allegations came in highlights after TMZ revealed that Ye and Bianca split.
However, Alexandra's reference to Yeezy founder as her "son-in-law" suggested a smooth relationship between Censori and Ye.
Notably, the couple was spotted in Tokyo on October 8 and looked like they were still happily together amid the breakup rumours.
Fans have been worried about Ye and Bianca's relationship dynamic ever since they made their relationship public in 2023.