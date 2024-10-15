Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?

In an exciting turn of events, Shraddha Kapoor could become Ranbir Kapoor’s leading lady in Dhoom 4.
According to the latest buzz, the Animal famed actor might star as the lead in the much-awaited part of the Dhoom franchise and carry the YRF legacy forward.
While sources claimed that Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra will not return as Jai and Ali, the Ek Villain actress has been chosen as the female lead.
Whereas, Netizens have mixed reactions on this interesting casting. Some users are against it and think Triptii Dimri will be a better choice for the film.
On the other hand, there are some movie-buffs who actually believe that Shraddha can fit into the role of the villain perfectly in Dhoom 4.
Ever since the diva's Stree 2 shattered box office records, fans have been eagerly waiting for the actress to announce her very next project.
For the uninitiated, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor last starred together in Luv Ranjan’s 2023 rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and won several hearts with their ever-steamy chemistry.
On the personal front, Shraddha Kapoor confirmed she is in a relationship months after breaking up with the screenwriter Rahul Mody.