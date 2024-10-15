Trending

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor last starred together in the rom-com 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

  • by Web Desk
  • October 15, 2024
Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor last starred in the rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor last starred in the rom-com 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

In an exciting turn of events, Shraddha Kapoor could become Ranbir Kapoor’s leading lady in Dhoom 4. 

According to the latest buzz, the Animal famed actor might star as the lead in the much-awaited part of the Dhoom franchise and carry the YRF legacy forward. 

While sources claimed that Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra will not return as Jai and Ali, the Ek Villain actress has been chosen as the female lead. 

Whereas, Netizens have mixed reactions on this interesting casting. Some users are against it and think Triptii Dimri will be a better choice for the film.

On the other hand, there are some movie-buffs who actually believe that Shraddha can fit into the role of the villain perfectly in Dhoom 4.

Ever since the diva's Stree 2 shattered box office records, fans have been eagerly waiting for the actress to announce her very next project. 

For the uninitiated, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor last starred together in Luv Ranjan’s 2023 rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and won several hearts with their ever-steamy chemistry.

On the personal front, Shraddha Kapoor confirmed she is in a relationship months after breaking up with the screenwriter Rahul Mody. 

Diljit Dosanjh, Pitbull collaborate for title track of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Diljit Dosanjh, Pitbull collaborate for title track of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'
Olivia Rodrigo addresses fans after dramatic stage incident

Olivia Rodrigo addresses fans after dramatic stage incident
Taylor Swift enjoys baseball match with boyfriend Travis Kelce in N.Y.C

Taylor Swift enjoys baseball match with boyfriend Travis Kelce in N.Y.C
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?

Trending News

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Diljit Dosanjh, Pitbull collaborate for title track of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha enjoy seaside moment in Turkey
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Alia Bhatt makes emotional health confession after ‘Jigra’ release
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan remembers uncle Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 76th birthday
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Alia Bhatt receives loads of love from Samantha Ruth Prabhu amid 'Jigra' criticism
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Ananya Panday displays her love for crying: 'I feel really good'
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Kareena Kapoor offers major 'Monday Motivation' with Mat Pilates session
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Hania Amir acknowledges 'Jigra' star Alia Bhatt's talent
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Vaani Kapoor's film 'Khel Khel Mein' hits Netflix screens
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Ranbir Kapoor channels 'Channa Mereya' vibes in viral clip from fashion show
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Maya Ali gushes over fellow actor Bilal Ashraf's sizzling photoshoot
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to share screen in 'Dhoom4'?
Sonam Kapoor shares cutesy picture of her son Vayu: 'growin up quick'