Trending
  • By Hania Jamil
Trending

Kiara Advani opens up about sweet pregnancy routine for daughter Saraayah

The 'Kabir Singh' actress welcomed daughter Saraayah with husband Sidharth Malhotra in July 2025

  • By Hania Jamil
Kiara Advani opens up about sweet pregnancy routine for daughter Saraayah
Kiara Advani opens up about sweet pregnancy routine for daughter Saraayah

Kiara Advani has reflected on motherhood and balancing her career with her new full-time role, as she sat with Vogue for a cover story.

During the interview, the Shershaah actress, who welcomed daughter Saraayah with Sidharth Malhotha in July, shared that motherhood has made her more aware and present in every moment.

"When I'm with Saraayah, I'm really with her. When I bathe her, I notice everything—her eyelashes, her tiny fingers, her giggles. These micro-moments feel so precious," Advani said in a statement.

The 34-year-old was working on films during her pregnancy while keeping her condition private.

Advani revealed that during filming, she could sneak into the narrow bathroom of her vanity van before emotional scenes to assure her unborn daughter that it's just acting and that "this isn't real."

She noted that this ritual helped her separate the emotional intensity of her roles from the calm she wanted for her baby.

Kiara Advani did not pause her work amid the responsibility of being a mother, as her most recent film, War 2, was one of the biggest releases of 2025.

She also has a bilingual project set to release in March.

The Satyaprem Ki Katha star spoke about presence over hyperproductivity, having to determine which events and appearances matter and which do not.

Advani also reflected on her strong support system, praising her mother, her team, and her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, whom she called "an incredibly hands-on father."

Karan Johar's 'Tu Meri Main Tera' tickets now available for advance booking

Karan Johar's 'Tu Meri Main Tera' tickets now available for advance booking
Saba Qamar offers peek into ‘exhausting’ acting life amid back-to-back shoots

Saba Qamar offers peek into ‘exhausting’ acting life amid back-to-back shoots
Saba Qamar drops hints about exciting new project amidst 'Muamma' buzz

Saba Qamar drops hints about exciting new project amidst 'Muamma' buzz
Ranveer Singh exits ‘Don 3’ as ‘Dhurandhar’ cements his stardom

Ranveer Singh exits ‘Don 3’ as ‘Dhurandhar’ cements his stardom
Ali Zafar celebrates success of new album ‘Roshni’ with grand party

Ali Zafar celebrates success of new album ‘Roshni’ with grand party

Ananya Panday posts nostalgic clip to mark ‘forever star’ Ahaan Panday’s 28th

Ananya Panday posts nostalgic clip to mark ‘forever star’ Ahaan Panday’s 28th
‘Dhurandhar’ outshines every 2025 record-breaking film with new milestone

‘Dhurandhar’ outshines every 2025 record-breaking film with new milestone
Aneet Padda pens emotional birthday wish for ‘Saiyaara’ costar Ahaan Panday

Aneet Padda pens emotional birthday wish for ‘Saiyaara’ costar Ahaan Panday
'Dhurandhar' choreographer speaks on Tamannaah Bhatia being dropped from film

'Dhurandhar' choreographer speaks on Tamannaah Bhatia being dropped from film
Bigg Boss 19’s runner-up Farrhana Bhatt finally reacts to Neelam Giri's drama

Bigg Boss 19’s runner-up Farrhana Bhatt finally reacts to Neelam Giri's drama
Salman Khan breaks silence on Dharmendra's death: 'I just lost a father figure

Salman Khan breaks silence on Dharmendra's death: 'I just lost a father figure
Asim Azhar praises Hania Amir, 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' team after song tops charts

Asim Azhar praises Hania Amir, 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' team after song tops charts

Popular News

Johan Renck to direct 'Assassin's Creed' for Netflix

Johan Renck to direct 'Assassin's Creed' for Netflix
41 minutes ago
Billy Porter breaks silence on his painful illness after emergency hospitalization

Billy Porter breaks silence on his painful illness after emergency hospitalization

an hour ago
Novo Nordisk shares rise after FDA approves world’s first weight-loss pill

Novo Nordisk shares rise after FDA approves world’s first weight-loss pill
2 hours ago