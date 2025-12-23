Kiara Advani opens up about sweet pregnancy routine for daughter Saraayah

Kiara Advani has reflected on motherhood and balancing her career with her new full-time role, as she sat with Vogue for a cover story.
During the interview, the Shershaah actress, who welcomed daughter Saraayah with Sidharth Malhotha in July, shared that motherhood has made her more aware and present in every moment.
"When I'm with Saraayah, I'm really with her. When I bathe her, I notice everything—her eyelashes, her tiny fingers, her giggles. These micro-moments feel so precious," Advani said in a statement.
The 34-year-old was working on films during her pregnancy while keeping her condition private.
Advani revealed that during filming, she could sneak into the narrow bathroom of her vanity van before emotional scenes to assure her unborn daughter that it's just acting and that "this isn't real."
She noted that this ritual helped her separate the emotional intensity of her roles from the calm she wanted for her baby.
Kiara Advani did not pause her work amid the responsibility of being a mother, as her most recent film, War 2, was one of the biggest releases of 2025.
She also has a bilingual project set to release in March.
The Satyaprem Ki Katha star spoke about presence over hyperproductivity, having to determine which events and appearances matter and which do not.
Advani also reflected on her strong support system, praising her mother, her team, and her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, whom she called "an incredibly hands-on father."