‘Dhurandhar’ outshines every 2025 record-breaking film with new milestone

Dhurandhar has emerged as the biggest Indian hit of 2025.
Released earlier this month, the blockbuster movie starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna marked its 18th day in cinemas on Monday, December 22, eclipsing every record-breaking film of the year with its major new milestone.
Despite a dip at the domestic box office and marking its first sub-20-crore day, the spy action thriller film still broke this year’s major record by emerging as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, the Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday, December 23.
With this achievement, Dhurandhar has now beaten the top blockbusters Kantara Chapter 1 and Chhaava.
On its 18th day in the theaters, the film earned ₹16 crore, bringing the net domestic collection to ₹571.75 (₹686 crore gross).
Moreover, Dhurandhar has grossed ₹872 crore worldwide, outshining the lifetime collection of other super hits, including Stree 2, which earned ₹852 crore.
Dhurandhar plot:
As per IMDb, Dhurandhar follows the story of “a mysterious traveler slips into the heart of Karachi's underbelly and rises through its ranks with lethal precision, only to tear the notorious ISI-Underworld nexus apart from within.”
Dhurandhar cast:
Dhurandhar features a star-studded cast that includes, Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan.