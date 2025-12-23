Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
Trending

‘Dhurandhar’ outshines every 2025 record-breaking film with new milestone

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s ‘Dhurandhar’ leads the 2025 box office with massive success

  • By Sidra Khan
‘Dhurandhar’ outshines every 2025 record-breaking film with new milestone
‘Dhurandhar’ outshines every 2025 record-breaking film with new milestone

Dhurandhar has emerged as the biggest Indian hit of 2025.

Released earlier this month, the blockbuster movie starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna marked its 18th day in cinemas on Monday, December 22, eclipsing every record-breaking film of the year with its major new milestone.

Despite a dip at the domestic box office and marking its first sub-20-crore day, the spy action thriller film still broke this year’s major record by emerging as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, the Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday, December 23.

With this achievement, Dhurandhar has now beaten the top blockbusters Kantara Chapter 1 and Chhaava.

On its 18th day in the theaters, the film earned ₹16 crore, bringing the net domestic collection to ₹571.75 (₹686 crore gross).

Moreover, Dhurandhar has grossed ₹872 crore worldwide, outshining the lifetime collection of other super hits, including Stree 2, which earned ₹852 crore.

Dhurandhar plot:

As per IMDb, Dhurandhar follows the story of “a mysterious traveler slips into the heart of Karachi's underbelly and rises through its ranks with lethal precision, only to tear the notorious ISI-Underworld nexus apart from within.”

Dhurandhar cast:

Dhurandhar features a star-studded cast that includes, Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan.

Aneet Padda pens emotional birthday wish for ‘Saiyaara’ costar Ahaan Panday

Aneet Padda pens emotional birthday wish for ‘Saiyaara’ costar Ahaan Panday
'Dhurandhar' choreographer speaks on Tamannaah Bhatia being dropped from film

'Dhurandhar' choreographer speaks on Tamannaah Bhatia being dropped from film
Bigg Boss 19’s runner-up Farrhana Bhatt finally reacts to Neelam Giri's drama

Bigg Boss 19’s runner-up Farrhana Bhatt finally reacts to Neelam Giri's drama
Salman Khan breaks silence on Dharmendra's death: 'I just lost a father figure

Salman Khan breaks silence on Dharmendra's death: 'I just lost a father figure
Asim Azhar praises Hania Amir, 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' team after song tops charts

Asim Azhar praises Hania Amir, 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' team after song tops charts

Late Pakistani icon Nazia Hassan subtly honored by Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Late Pakistani icon Nazia Hassan subtly honored by Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra
Aryan Khan's grandmother reacts after he dedicates his award to Gauri Khan

Aryan Khan's grandmother reacts after he dedicates his award to Gauri Khan
Salman Khan shares emotional message before his milestone birthday

Salman Khan shares emotional message before his milestone birthday
Vivek Oberoi reignites Shah Rukh Khan controversy with shocking new parallel

Vivek Oberoi reignites Shah Rukh Khan controversy with shocking new parallel
Pete Davidson makes big life change after welcoming daughter with Elsie Hewitt

Pete Davidson makes big life change after welcoming daughter with Elsie Hewitt
Vicky Kaushal loses cool after Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ eclipses ‘Chhaava’

Vicky Kaushal loses cool after Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ eclipses ‘Chhaava’
Sunny Deol shares Dharmendra’s final video message seeking pardon before death

Sunny Deol shares Dharmendra’s final video message seeking pardon before death

Popular News

US Navy to get 100 times more powerful 'Trump-class' battleships

US Navy to get 100 times more powerful 'Trump-class' battleships
an hour ago
Aneet Padda pens emotional birthday wish for ‘Saiyaara’ costar Ahaan Panday

Aneet Padda pens emotional birthday wish for ‘Saiyaara’ costar Ahaan Panday
56 minutes ago
Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova celebrate baby no. 4’s arrival

Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova celebrate baby no. 4’s arrival
2 hours ago