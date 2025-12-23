Ranveer Singh exits ‘Don 3’ as ‘Dhurandhar’ cements his stardom

Trending
  By Sidra Khan
  • By Sidra Khan
Ranveer Singh has given a major shock to Don 3 creators.

In a shocking new update shared by Pinkvilla on Tuesday, December 23, it was reported that the Bajirao Mastani star has decided to walk out of the anticipated third installment of the hit Don franchise.

The 40-year-old Indian film star’s decision comes as he is basking in the soaring success of his spy action thriller film Dhurandhar, which was released earlier this month.

According to an insider, with his newly released movie's massive success, Singh thinks that he has already made his mark in the gangster films and does not want to associate himself in back-to-back movies of the same genre.

“With Dhurandhar’s massive success, Ranveer is very clear about the kind of films he wants to do next. He is keen to collaborate with filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Atlee, and at the same time, he doesn’t want to be seen in back-to-back gangster films, especially since Dhurandhar is already established in that space,” they shared.

The source continued, “That’s one of the reasons he has asked Jai Mehta to prepone the shoot of Pralay. Ranveer is keen on fast-tracking the project and bringing it on floors sooner than planned. Now that he has walked out of Don 3, Singh is now personally involved in aligning dates and schedules for Jai Mehta's film to ensure the film moves quickly.”

For those unfamiliar Pralay – produced by the Applause Entertainment – is a zombie-based upcoming movie that centers on a deeply human story about the lengths a man will go to protect his family under extreme circumstances.

