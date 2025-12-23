Saba Qamar offers peek into ‘exhausting’ acting life amid back-to-back shoots

Trending
  By Sidra Khan
Beyond all the glitz and glamour lies an exhausting life for a celebrity, and Saba Qamar is offering a peek into it.

The 41-year-old versatile Pakistani actress is nowadays basking in the soaring success of her ongoing TV dramas – Case No. 9 and Pamaal – and building anticipation for the upcoming one - Muamma.

However, to achieve this success and fame, the actress has been working tirelessly, rain or shine, and in her recent Instagram Stories, she offered a peek into it.

On Monday, December 22, the Cheekh actress shared a stunning video on her Instagram Stories, showing her on the set of her forthcoming TV drama opposite Usman Mukhtar.

With Nikita Bharani’s soulful Sitara playing in the background, the clip features her in an ethereal look, wearing a breathtaking white silk dress as she twirls in the rain in Islamabad.

P.C. Instagram.sabaqamarzaman
Shining a spotlight on her “exhausting” life, Saba wrote, “Rain in Islamabad. Raw silk on skin. Performing Jahanara in winter rain. This is an actor’s life. Exhausted, but giving it 100%.”

Saba Qamar’s ongoing TV dramas:

Saba Qamar is currently being starred in two ongoing TV dramas, including Case No. 9 and Pamaal.

Saba Qamar’s upcoming TV drama:

Saba Qamar is set to bring an exciting new character to life in her upcoming TV drama Muamma, scheduled to premiere on December 24, 2025.

The actress also teased a new project in her latest Instagram Stories, stating, "Get ready for the 4th channel because I am not taking a break right after Muamma. I have a surprise for you on another channel.”

