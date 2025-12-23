Karan Johar's 'Tu Meri Main Tera' tickets now available for advance booking

Trending
  • By Hafsa Noor
  • By Hafsa Noor
Karan Johar has announced advance booking for his upcoming film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

The upcoming romantic film, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday as the main leads, has received a lot of love from fans ahead of its release.

Karan took to Instagram and shared the delightful news with fans, “Final destination: the cinemas. Advance bookings for #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri are OPEN NOW. Book your tickets now! Link in bio.”


In another post, the renowned filmmaker share that new single, Saat Samundar Paar, has also been released.

He noted, “Sometimes love lasts forever…but how long are you willing to wait for it? #SaatSamundarPaar - SONG OUT NOW! #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri in cinemas this Thursday.”

Following Karan’s announcement, fans rushed to the comment section to hype up the movie.

A fan wrote, “Vishal-Shekhar needs to do more movies. They are one of the best music directors in last 02 decades.”

Another one wrote, “Vishal Sheykhar (heart emoji) Kartik Aaryan ! What a smooth dance by Kartik & no words for Vishal Sheykhar's legendry music.”

“Similar to aankhein gulab , tere pyar mein, ishq jesa kuch and so many songs , but good one,” a third noted.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri stars Kartik, Ananya, Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Aruna Irani, and Tiku Talsania in key roles.

Karan's upcoming film is set to release on Thursday, December 25.

