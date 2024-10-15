Entertainment

Coldplay to achieve historic milestone with five chart-topping albums

  October 15, 2024
Coldplay shattered records with five chart-topping albums in the UK.

The renowned boy band’s tenth studio album titled, Moon Music, debuted at the top spot on the Billboard 200 album chart, as per Billboard.

Their successful Music Of The Spheres Tour, which started in March 2022, is also on track to hit another milestone by generating 10 million sales.

An insider recently told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre, "Coldplay will be on course to bank £1 billion from their Music Of The Spheres tour, which is an incredible feat. The global demand for their live shows is incredible and they sell out every venue.”

The source continued, "Next month they will set another milestone of 10 million ticket sales for one tour, which is miles ahead of any other act. Given the success of 'Moon Music', it proves Coldplay’s fanbase is only continuing to grow."

Moreover, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has also earned more than $1 billion, but Coldplay will make history for a UK act if they follow the Grammy-winner’s legacy.

After the success of the European leg, the band will perform at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai, on January 18, 2025 and January 19, 2025.

