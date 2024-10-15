Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan confirm separation?

Bollywood power couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are reportedly separated!
The couple's separation rumors have been making rounds on the internet for quite a time due to their lonesome appearances on multiple events with the most recent one being at Ambanis wedding.
Recently, a reddit user spilled some shocking beans about Aishwarya and Abhishek and revealed that the couple has parted ways but are not filing a legal divorce.
Revealing the reason behind their disunion, the user claimed, “Abhishek was very insecure of her and day by day he was breaking down due to his own failures. With each film he will keep his hopes high that this will become pathbreaker and he will have stardom but began getting failures only.”
What’s more shocking is that the user also claimed that the Dhoom actor “cheated” on his wife and the "pathetic" Bachchan family “justified” his act.
“The final nail in the coffin was when he cheated on her with Nimrat Kaur on sets of Dasvi and his pathetic family justified it. Nimrat became pretty serious for him, Abhishek realized his mistake and dumped Nimrat but now they are separated but there will be less chances that divorce will happen,” they added.
Moreover, it was also said that Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s disunion has nothing to do with his mom Jaya Bachchan and the family as many of the netizens believe.
They also said that although the couple has been living separately, they will not file for divorce, and the chances of them being captured in the same frame are slim.